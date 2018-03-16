Dynasty Warriors 9 Title Update to Ver.1.05 Lets You Redistribute Character Upgrade Points

Koei Tecmo has released a new title update patch to Dynasty Warriors 9 that upgrades the game to version 1.05. A couple of highlights in this new patch are that they’re finally adding a new item that lets you redistribute upgrade points that have been applied to leveled-up characters, and that you have a new option to skip the officer encounter scenes during battles.

You can read the full patch notes, as provided by Koei Tecmo, right below:

The maximum values for “Attack”, “Defense”, and “Health” have been raised.

Added a feature that allows you to reset your Upgrade Points by using the new item “The Book of Musou”.

Certain enemies will now drop the item “The Book of Musou” on the difficulty level “Chaos”.

Added a feature that allows you to set whether you want to view “Officer Encounter Scenes”.

Changed the order in which “Accessories” and “Gems” are sorted.

You can now select your attack target even when the “Counter Assist” option is set to “On”.

Improved the movements of armies.

Corrected an issue in which enemy soldiers would appear from some allied bases.

Corrected an issue in which items would not be dropped.

Corrected an issue in which Chapter 2 – “Invitation to a Scenic Spot” could sometimes not be completed.

Corrected an issue in which, after completing Chapter 5 – “Battle of Xinye”, the route was not displayed correctly.

Corrected an issue in which Chapter 8 – “Break Through Hanzhong” could sometimes not be completed.

Corrected an issue in which the marker indicating that a new item has been obtained was sometimes not displayed when collecting “Accessories” and “Gems”.

Corrected an issue in which reinforcements would not appear as a result of the order missions were completed in.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

Although Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since last month, it looks like Koei Tecmo and Omega Force will continue to improve the game as they are also preparing post-launch DLC which so far will culminate in making the NPCs playable in this Summer.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]