PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: March 20, 2018 – The Second Kuni

This is a busy week for PS4 new releases, with Attack on Titan 2, Ni no Kuni II, and others all dropping. The PlayStation VR also sees a few titles drop, along with two releases landing on the Vita.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

Ark Park (Digital, Retail) – Out 3/23

Audio Beats (Digital)

Floor Plan (Digital)

Lunar Stone: Origin of Blood (Digital) – Out 3/21

PlayStation Vita

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March and April in order to stay on top of the PS4 new releases.