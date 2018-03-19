The Next Atelier Game is Already in Development

During a recent broadcast by Gust that looked back on Atelier Lydie & Suelle, it was revealed that the studio is already working on a new Atelier game, and it is expected to be announced fully in either May or June. According to produce Keisuke Kikuchi, the new game will offer players a different experience from the other Atelier games, and will have different content than what players might be used to from the series. While no other information was revealed, we’ll make sure to keep you updated should more information come out prior to May or June.

For more information on the upcomingAtelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings , check out a basic overview and its opening movie:

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings will be starring the eponymous twins Lydie and Suelle Marlen who aspire to create the best atelier in the Merveille kingdom. In this game, they will be able to dive into mysterious paintings and explore the worlds inside them. As this game will act as the conclusion to the Mysterious trilogy, prior protagonists Sophie Neuenmuller from Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book and Firis Mistlud from Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey will be also making their appearances here, along with much more characters from both games.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 21. A western release, which will replace Vita with Steam, has also been confirmed to release on March 27, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]