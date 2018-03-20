PlayStation Store Global Update – March 20, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Audio Beats ($9.99)

Floor Plan ($5.99/PS+ $4.99)

PS4 Demos

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -Prologue- Demo

PS4 Games

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered ($29.99)

ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION ($9.99/PS+ $8.99)

ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION COMPLETE SET ($11.99/PS+ $10.79)

Attack on Titan 2 ($59.99)

Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered ($39.99)

Don’t Bite Me Bro (Free)

Earthlock ($29.99)

Epic Adventure Bundle ($29.99)

GAL*GUNVOLT BURST ($9.99)

Mahjong Gold ($6.99)

Maria the Witch ($4.99)

Octahedron ($12.99/PS+ $9.74)

R.B.I. Baseball 18 ($29.99)

Surviving Mars ($39.99)

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition ($74.99)

The Dreadnought Welcome Bundle ($4.99)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS™ ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH ($14.99)

Titan Quest ($29.99)

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 ($49.99)

Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition ($49.99)

Zeus Quest Remastered ($8.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION EXTRA PACK ($4.99)

Attack on Titan 2 DLC ($3.49 and up)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Maps ($7.99 each)

Monster Hunter World Free Character Edit Voucher (Free)

Need for Speed DLC Cars ($3.99 and up)

Rainbow Six Siege: Pro League All Sets ($15.99)

The Sims 4 Get to Work DLC ($39.99)

South Park The Fractured but Whole From Dusk Till Casa Bonita DLC ($11.99)

Surviving Mars Deluxe Upgrade ($9.99)

Surviving Mars Season pass ($34.99)

TEKKEN 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caelum Pack ($7.99)

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide DLC ($2.99 and up)

PS Vita Games

NeuroVoider ($9.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3