Overwatch update 2.35 is now available to download. The biggest addition from the patch is a new character, Brigitte. Learn more about her and the other changes!

Check out the complete Overwatch update 2.35 patch notes below:

New Hero: Brigitte (Support):

An engineer with peerless armor-constructing abilities, Brigitte Lindholm is a valiant squire who fights on the front line to protect her allies.

Brigitte’s armor engineering capabilities make her a stalwart support hero, capable of holding her ground in combat while also providing healing and armor for her teammates. Her primary weapon is her heavy-hitting Rocket Flail that she swings in a wide arc in front of her to smash multiple enemies at once. Whip Shot enables Brigitte to fling her flail forward, striking enemies at a distance and knocking them backward. With each blow, Brigitte’s passive ability, Inspire, heals nearby allies over time.

Brigitte’s Barrier Shield deploys a frontal energy barrier that can absorb a limited amount of damage and protect any allies directly behind her. Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, she can use Shield Bash to lunge forward and stun the first enemy in her path. Drawing on her engineering prowess, Brigitte can create Repair Packs to instantly heal wounded allies or provide armor to teammates at maximum health. When Brigitte is at her strongest, she can activate her ultimate ability, Rally—a galvanizing call to arms that generates a substantial amount of armor for nearby allies and increases Brigitte’s movement speed so she can lead them into battle.

GENERAL UPDATES

General

Changed the name of Junkrat’s Scarecrow spray to Hayseed

Updated Mercy’s Toast victory pose

HERO UPDATES

Sombra

Hack Now goes on a 2-second cooldown when interrupted by damage Now more consistently interrupted when targets break line of sight



Developer Comments: Developer Comments: We’re also removing the 0.1 second window of time during a hack where it couldn’t be canceled via line of sight or with other abilities including Tracer’s Recall and Zarya’s Particle Barrier, which was originally put in place so the hack wouldn’t be interrupted by small objects such as light posts. We’ve implemented a separate fix for that issue, so she should still be unaffected by those small objects.

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

General

The Team Information Screen now displays the ultimate charge of your teammates

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from traveling forward if he had been hit by an enemy Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from aiming Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when facing an enemy

Fixed an issue that allowed players to jump over Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when on an incline

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to cancel if he could not get close to his target

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut cooldown countdown from displaying if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch cooldown to delay counting down if he was in a movement hindering ability (e.g. Zarya’s Graviton Surge or Junkrat’s Steel Trap)

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from hitting enemies that were close to him

Fixed a bug that prevented Junkrat’s RIP-Tire kills from being credited in the Kill Feed if the targets had a long death animation (e.g. D.Va’s Mech)

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Regeneration to occur instantly if she took damage while at full health

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s wings to separate from her body if her Zhuque skin was equipped during her Toast victory pose

Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s Biotic Orb from receiving kill credit if it expired at the same time it killed an enemy

Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s Fade visual effects to indicate the direction she was traveling in when she used the ability

Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Charge from pinning enemies

Fixed a bug that prevented the chunks from the pumpkin in Reinhardt’s Pumpkin Smash emote from appearing after he obliterated it with his Rocket Hammer

Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to appear at the top of an opponent’s screen if he used it against an enemy Mercy when she used Valkyrie

Fixed a bug that prevented Sombra from receiving environmental kill credit if she kills an enemy using Hack

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Sombra to be visible to enemies without displaying a “Detected” notification during Stealth

Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to teleport players using Symmetra’s Teleporter if they used an ability that increased their movement speed when passing through it (e.g. Doomfist’s Rocket Punch)

Maps

Fixed a bug that caused some objects to block projectiles on Blizzard World (e.g. souvenir carts)

UI