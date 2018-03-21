Voice Actor Possibly Leaks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

While fan eagerly await the possible reveal of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster, it seems like Infinity Ward might be moving forward with the future of the series. According to a voice actor known for his Modern Warfare roles, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is apparently in the works.

Craig Fairbrass – who played Gaz and Ghost in previous Modern Warfare titles – inadvertently confirmed the existence of the game via his Twitter profile. In the profile (which has since been edited), it read “Brit actor/ Rise of the footsoldier 1-3/ Devils Playground/ St George’s Day/The Outsider/ Breakdown/ London Heist – Call of Duty – modern warfare 1/2/3/4.” You can check out a captured image of the old profile below (via ResetEra).

Of course, Fairbrass was quick to take the “it was just a mistake” path when people caught on, claiming that the numbering was just meant to mean that he worked on Call of Duty 4, and not that there would be a fourth Modern Warfare.

Bit of confusion and over reaction here, as I’ve always had the 5 COD games I’ve worked on, on my mini bio on twitter- any clarification need just look on IMDB. — Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) March 21, 2018

Despite the possible clarification, it’s still unknown if Infinity Ward is making their return to the franchise. Given how the Call of Duty games cycle through developers, it wouldn’t exactly be surprising to see information about Infinity Ward’s title begin leaking. While you can take this one with a huge grain of salt, we’ll make sure to update you as more information possibly comes out. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you’d like to see Infinity Ward do in their next Call of Duty title.

[Source: ResetEra]