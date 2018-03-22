Harsher Punishments On the Horizon for Destiny 2 Cheaters and Quitters

Tuesday will bring Destiny 2’s biggest sandbox update since launch. It includes a lot of major changes to the Crucible in an effort to make Destiny 2’s PvP mode feel more satisfying, rewarding, and intense. In addition to improving the gameplay experience, Bungie will be instituting a quitter penalty to the Competitive Playlist in an effort to curb players leaving. Destiny 2 update 1.1.4 see temporary restrictions issue to players who quit before a Competitive Crucible match is complete.

Because the Competitive playlist disables Join-In-Progress, leaving matches early (for any reason) can ruin people’s games. Starting in 1.1.4, we are adding a system that can issue temporary restrictions, 30 minutes in length, for habitual quitters. Leaving a match early for any reason, from improper network settings to an idle time-out while getting the door for a food delivery, can result in a temporary restriction. If you’re entering the Competitive playlist, make sure you have a solid connection and the proper time to complete your matches.

On our side, we’re also increasing security measures to improve the Crucible environment as a whole.

Additional security measures include ways to detect cheaters faster, and Bungie assures players that they have the banhammer ready to swing for any cheating that is discovered. For obvious reasons, the developer avoided detailing those security measures. They also indicated that additional security improvements would be coming with update 1.2.0 in May.

May is when Expansion 2 and Season 3 are set to release. Destiny 2’s second expansion has a lot to prove after a lackluster Curse of Osiris failed to impress players and breathe long term life back into the game. The base updates have made a lot of great changes leading up to its launch. If the team can knock it out of the park with content, there’s a good chance it can be the shot in the arm Destiny 2 needs to surge on to the major expansion releasing in September.

Are you happy that Bungie is finally taking action on Destiny 2 Crucible quitter penalties?

[Source: Bungie]