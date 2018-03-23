Dusty Raging Fist Coming to PS4, View Trophy List

Thanks to a recent listing of trophies over at PSN Trophies, it looks like Dusty Raging Fist, the action brawler that’s been around on Steam for about three years now, will finally be making its way to the PlayStation 4. The trophy website has recently listed a bunch of trophies for the game, hinting that it will be coming to the Sony console eventually.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

For more on the action brawler, check out a brief overview of Dusty Raging Fist below, courtesy of its Steam page:

‘Dusty Raging Fist’ is a fast pace action brawler with tactical support combat. You play as Dusty and his allies in an online multi-player action platformer traversing different lands to bring down evil and restore justice. ‘Dusty Raging Fist’ is set in a world where powers of Mythical Guardians are scattered across the lands. Our heroes, Dusty, Kitsune and Darg are tasked to obtain the powers of the elements from the Guardians to fight against a dark, ancient evil that resides in the Catacombs. Game Features: – 3 playable characters, and 2 support characters. – Online Multi-Player Co Op. – Collect different elemental skills to unleash powerful attacks. – Collect powerful guardians to aid you in your quest. – Sniper and Cannon support characters aid you from different vantage points. – Fast paced action beat’em up fused with modern art and game play. – Crazy boss fights to make your day!!

We’ll have more information on a possible Dusty Raging Fist PlayStation 4 release when more comes to light.