Katsuhiro Harada and Hajime Tabata Talk Tekken 7 Noctis DLC Collaboration

The heavily anticipated Tekken 7 Noctis released earlier this week, and now we know more about how this collaboration came together. Developer Bandai Namco just put out a new video showing off the star of Square Enix’s latest massive role-playing game. Interestingly, it features Square Enix’s Hajime Tabata and Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada talking about Tekken 7‘s third DLC character.

“Collaborating with Final Fantasy wasn’t a sudden or new idea,” revealed Harada. “Back in the early days of the PS1, the [Final Fantasy] series had just gone polygonal, and Tekken was just starting out as well. I think of both series as highly representative of that era of polygonal games, and the way that both of their stories developed did have a number of similarities. Several generations have passed for these 2 IPs, and they have gone down completley separate paths.”

Check out the Tekken 7 Noctis DLC trailer below:

Here’s the official description from Bandai Namco:

Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV enters the TEKKEN 7 ring! Wielding his signature Engine Blade, Noctis is ready to deal heavy hard-hitting blows as he takes on the likes of Yoshimitsu, Devil Jin, Jack 7, and the rest of the TEKKEN 7 fighters when he enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament!

Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about Tekken 7 when it released earlier this year:

Tekken 7 remains an addicting technical fighter that constantly beckons you for just one more round. There are so many moves for each character, mastering even one complete move set will take nothing less than complete dedication. While it doesn’t feel as though Namco Bandai has done much to innovate in the genre from the surface, those who prefer Tekken’s brand of fighting than those of Capcom’s or NetherRealm’s will be in for a treat. Fans of the series will feel right at home, while those looking to ease their way into the series will find a lot to chew on. All that being said, Tekken 7 is a formidable entry into the fighting genre, and will provide hundreds of hours of fun for fans and newcomers alike. Just be prepared to learn a lot of new stuff.

Noctis will be available in Tekken 7 as a downloadable character in spring 2018.