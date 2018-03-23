See the Fate/Extella Link Alteraria Costume in Action With This New Trailer

Marvelous has uploaded a new Fate/Extella Link trailer which showcases one of the game’s bonus DLC costumes. This costume is called Alteraria, and it is basically Artoria Pendragon wearing Altera’s attire.

Artoria Pendragon is the female rendition of Arthur Pendragon who is considered by many as the poster girl of Type-Moon’s Fate metaseries as she assumed the role of the main servant Saber in Fate/stay night, the very first title published in the franchise. With this Alteraria costume, she is wearing the attire of Altera, who can also be considered as Fate’s female rendition of Attila the Hun. This trailer lets you see Artoria swinging her Excalibur sword with Altera’s Hunnic attire in this Dynasty Warriors-like action game.

This Alteraria costume is available for those who pre-ordered the digital version of Fate/Extella Link at PlayStation Store, and it’s available right now on the Japanese side of the store. There is even a Digital Deluxe Edition which, although much pricier, comes with the game’s original soundtrack as well as a bonus costume for Scathach in the PS4 version or Nameless in the PS Vita.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. No English localization has been announced yet for this side-sequel of Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, which revises the gameplay system and adds more playable Servants in the process.

[Source: Marvelous]