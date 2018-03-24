Totally Real Thomas the Tank Engine Tekken 7 DLC Leaks, Harada Comments

Tekken 7 director Katsuhiro Harada is finally ready to comment on the rumors. He’s going to end all of the fan speculation for once and for all. After an extremely credible Twitter post showing that the fighting game’s fourth character would be Thomas the Tank Engine popped up, Harada was forced to comment on the important matter.

“What the hell,” remarked Harada in all caps on his Twitter. “It’s already leaked. I strongly blame our server security system or something. I wanted to announce [this] at this year’s EVO, but grrrrrr.”

I love Harada so much.

For more on the fighting game, here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about Tekken 7 when it released earlier this year:

Tekken 7 remains an addicting technical fighter that constantly beckons you for just one more round. There are so many moves for each character, mastering even one complete move set will take nothing less than complete dedication. While it doesn’t feel as though Namco Bandai has done much to innovate in the genre from the surface, those who prefer Tekken’s brand of fighting than those of Capcom’s or NetherRealm’s will be in for a treat. Fans of the series will feel right at home, while those looking to ease their way into the series will find a lot to chew on. All that being said, Tekken 7 is a formidable entry into the fighting genre, and will provide hundreds of hours of fun for fans and newcomers alike. Just be prepared to learn a lot of new stuff.

Tekken 7 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.