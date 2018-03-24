Overwatch Avoid as Teammate Feature Being Tested

There’s nothing worse than having terrible teammates in a competitive team-based title, and Blizzard is working on improving that. They’re currently working on a new avoid as teammate feature that’ll allow players to avoid those that they don’t like playing with. Currently, it’ll only allow players to avoid two players to be avoided for seven days. Blizzard is looking to see how it performs, and will keep tweaking the feature.

Check out Jeff Kaplan’s full comments in the Overwatch avoid as teammate developer update video:

Overwatch is available now.