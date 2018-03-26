Fortnite PS4 and Xbox Crossplay is ‘Inevitable’ Says Epic Games CEO

You can mark Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney as one that believes that cross-platform play is the future. The studio head gave a talk at GDC titled “State of Unreal,” and spoke about how Fortnite PS4 Xbox crossplay could one day be a reality. In fact, he thinks its a certain.

“I think it’s inevitable now,” proclaimed Sweeney. “Games have become social experiences in the same way that Facebook or Twitter have, and these experiences only really make sense if gamers can communicate with all of their friends. For Sony and Microsoft to support their customers well they have to be open to all their customer’s friends – their real world friends. Like kids in school have their friends, and do you expect this platform schism to divide them into two separate groups that can’t play together? No. It’s got to come together now. That one remaining barrier will inevitably come down.”

That’s not all the news surrounding the cultural phenomenon. The Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack is releasing tomorrow. Here’s what players can expect:

Some eagle-eyed PlayStation 4 players have spotted that starting tomorrow, players will be able to purchase a Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack for the popular game. Included in the Starter Pack – which is available for all platforms – is the Rogue Agent Outfit, the Catalyst Back Bling, and 600 V-Bucks. The pack will be available for $4.99, and isn’t limited to new players or anything, so even Fortnite veterans looking for a new skin can pick it up. Currently, the Starter Pack isn’t available for purchase but was spotted by some PlayStation 4 players on the PlayStation Store. There’s currently no word from Epic on whether or not the pack will be limited or not, so if you don’t want to miss it, make sure you jump on it once it releases.

Fortnite is available now. Fortnite PS4 Xbox crossplay on the other hand will be available whenever the industry can stop acting like children.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]