Deleted Tweet Reveals New Gundam Breaker Release Date

In a now deleted tweet, it seems that Bandai Namco has confirmed that New Gundam Breaker will be launching on June 22 for PlayStation 4 and PC. The tweet, which has been deleted but saved by a Twitter user, reveals that the game will be launching in June, and was accompanied by a brand new trailer, showcasing some of the gameplay for the upcoming game.

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

For more on the upcoming New Gundam Breaker, check out below for a bit more information on the game:

Bandai Namco, through the Weekly Famitsu magazine, has released a new information batch on New Gundam Breaker. This batch confirms the addition of three new mobile suit Gunplas from the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, which are Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, Gundam Kimaris Vidar, and Gundam Bael. Barbatos Lupus Rex is the final upgraded version of the protagonist Mikazuki Augus’ ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, while the Kimaris Vidar is to Gaelio Bauduin’s ASW-G-66 Gundam Kimaris. ASW-G-01 Gundam Bael is the first Gundam Frame mobile suit created in Iron-Blooded Orphans‘ Post Disaster timeline, which is later activated by McGillis Fareed. The article also explains a couple of the gameplay features available in New Gundam Breaker. The first of which is the new Inner Frame, which forms the foundation of the Gunpla. There are five different types of Inner Frames, which are Balance, Striker, Gunner, Enchant, and Search. Each of these Inner Frame types will have different Frame EX Skills. Although the player is able to customize and paint their own Gunpla just like before, New Gundam Breaker has a real-time customization system that will also greatly alter the Gunpla’s looks. The Awakening system, a temporary power-up method which is returning from prior Gundam Breaker titles, will let the player’s Gunpla revert back to its original customization settings before the start of the mission.

New Gundam Breaker will launch on June 22, 2018.