Watch Over 50 Minutes of SNK Heroines Gameplay

NIS America was in full force at the Wednesday Night Fights fighting game event, and they were showing off SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy. The upcoming fighting game has players choosing from a variety of SNK stars, and they played the game on stream for over 50 minutes. It’s the best look we’ve seen at the game so far.

Check out the SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy gameplay below:

Here’s more on the upcoming fighting game from the publisher:

Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand‐new 2 vs 2 fighting game, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy! Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wager in‐game points on who you think will win. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all‐new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content! Key Features:

Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head‐to‐Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four player frenzy online or with friends! An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! ‐ Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe! Defeat Foes with Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessorize with cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy releases this summer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.