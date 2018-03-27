PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Super Robot Wars X Trophies Reveal Endings, Has a Platinum

March 27, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

super robot wars x trophies

Super Robot Wars X is set to release this week in Japan, but its English release in Southeast Asia isn’t until April 26, 2018. We don’t have to wait that long to see the game’s trophy list, though, as a new listing has revealed new information about the game’s story and endings.

Check out the Super Robot Wars X trophies below:

Platinum

  • X-Master
    Obtain all Trophies.

Gold

  • Overseer of Two Stories
    View endings for both male and female protagonists.
  • Emblem Collector
    Collect all 5 Emblems.
  • Vault Master
    Bought all power parts (excluding Recommended) from the Vault and upgrade Magic Customization to Grade 6.
  • SR Point Hoarder
    Obtain 51 SR points.

Silver

  • The Challenger
    Complete Chapter 1 during replay.
  • War is Over
    Complete the Game.
  • Pilot Trainer
    30 pilots achieve Ace Pilot status.
  • Tuner
    Earn a Custom Bonus for 30 units.
  • Once in a Lifetime
    Deal 50,000 damage to a single enemy in one battle.
  • Money Kaiser
    Earn 100,000 funds in one battle.
  • Top Gun
    Any pilot achieves Great Ace status.
  • Five in a Row
    Any unit completes a Multi Action 4 times in a turn. (Controlling other units in between is okay.)
  • Peak Production
    Unlock all power parts (excluding Recommended) in the Vault.
  • Skill Collector
    Create 30 types of Skill Programs.

Bronze

  • The Long Road to Peace
    Complete Chapter 1.
  • The Chosen Path
    Protagonist makes a choice at a crossroad.
  • Protector of Ende
    Clear a scenario after eliminating all enemies and acquiring Ende’s Amulet.
  • The Meaning of Od
    Clear a scenario after eliminating all enemies and acquiring Ende’s Eye.
  • Ace Pilot
    Any pilot achieves Ace Pilot status.
  • Custom Bonus
    Any unit acquires a Custom Bonus.
  • Break Time
    View an Interruption Message.
  • War Medal
    Acquire an Emblem.
  • Mental Fortitude
    With an ally unit sortied in a map, collect all Spirit Commands listed in the overall command Search.
  • One Pilot Army
    Any ally pilot destroys at least 10 enemy units in a single stage.
  • Full Count
    Max out any pilot’s ExC.
  • Magical Implement Developer
    Buy any power part (excluding Recommended) from the Vault.
  • Top-Secret Mission
    Complete a secret scenario.
  • A New Resolution
    Use the Spirit Command Resolve.
  • Routing the Enemy
    Any enemy pilot gains 50 Morale.
  • My First Skill Program
    Any pilot learns a Skill Program.
  • Dogma Apprentice
    Achieve Grade 1 or higher in Magic Customization.
  • Dogma Activate!
    Use the Individual Command Dogma.
  • Vault Scenario
    View a Vault Scenario.
  • Fiery Spirit
    Any pilot uses Spirit Commands Valor and Soul simultaneously.
  • Counterpunches
    Retaliate with a Counter attribute weapon at least 5 times in one stage.

Super Robot Wars X releases March 29 in Japan. An English version will come out April 26, 2018 in Southeast Asia.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

Tags: ,
New Gundam Breaker Release Date Confirmed, Will Also Have a Dating System
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.