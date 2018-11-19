Super Robot Wars T Is Coming to the PS4 in 2019 and Bringing Cowboy Bebop With It

During a previously-announced livestream, the newest game in the long-running Super Robot Wars series was announced. Super Robot Wars T will come to the PS4 in Japan in 2019. (The “T” stands for “Terra”) It will feature more franchises than ever before, including Cowboy Bebop, which makes its Super Robot Wars debut.

Check out the Super Robot Wars T trailer right here:

In case you aren’t familiar with Super Robot Wars, it is a series of tactical RPGs featuring mechs. It is also known for being a crossover of sorts for multiple anime series. Think of it as the Jump Force of mech games, almost. Aside from Cowboy Bebop, other new series include Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX, Expelled from Paradise, and Magic Knight Rayearth. Other returning series include Mobile Suit Gundam V, Armored Trooper Votoms, and Gunbuster. Some series won’t be a part of the game’s story and are only featured via mechs.

Super Robot Wars T will feature a traditional Chinese localization, although an English version has not yet been announced. The last game in the series, Super Robot Wars X, did get an English translation, though it was never released in America.

Super Robot Wars T will be released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

[Source: Siliconera]