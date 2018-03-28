Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Coming to PlayStation 4 in the Fall

Klei Entertainment has announced that Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as well as the already announced Nintendo Switch. The game, which was included as one of the indie titles during Nintendo’s recent Ninties Showcase, will be hitting all major platforms when it launches this fall.

You can check out a trailer for the remastered game below:

For more on the upcoming remastered game, check out a brief overview of the game below, via Klei Entertainment:

About In Mark of the Ninja, you’ll know what it is to truly be a ninja. You must be silent, agile and clever to outwit your opponents in a world of gorgeous scenery and flowing animation. Marked with cursed tattoos giving you heightened senses, every situation presents you with options. Will you be an unknown, invisible ghost, or a brutal, silent assassin? Key Features Remastered HD visuals, audio, cutscenes and effects.

Includes Mark of the Ninja Special Edition Expansion (additional story level, new character, additional items, and developer commentary).

True Stealth Experience – Player-centric gameplay rewards choice, be it finishing the game without killing anyone or assassinating all who stand in your way.

Stunning Visuals – Unique 2D visual style featuring award-winning animation and hand-painted environments.

Deep Experience – Each level has three score challenges, optional objectives and hidden collectibles. A diversity of unlockable abilities, items and playstyles allow exploring many avenues of play.

New Game Plus – Finish the game and unlock this mode, offering new challenges and rewards.

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will launch sometime this fall.