Free PlayStation Multiplayer Weekend Coming Soon, PS Plus Not Required

Sony has announced a free PS4, PS5 multiplayer weekend without PS Plus membership. The event is part of ongoing celebrations marking one year since the service’s revamp.

How to play multiplayer on PS4 and PS5 without PS Plus

Simply pick a game with online multiplayer and go online between June 24, 12:01 am (local time) and June 25 at 11:59 pm. Bear in mind that free-to-play games don’t require a PS Plus membership and can be played online at any time.

Those who are members of PS Plus Extra or Premium/Deluxe tiers will also have something to look forward to. Play any of the following games from the catalog to receive an exclusive PS Stars digital collectible ring between June 20 and June 30: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Demon’s Souls, Yakuza Kiwami, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, or Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection.

Two additional rings will be available exclusively for PS Plus Premium and Deluxe members starting June 20, tasking them with playing a game from the classics catalog (hints coming soon) and playing any of the following game trials: God of War Ragnarok, MLB The Show 23 (PS4), The Last of Us Part I, Dying Light 2, or Stay Human (PS4 & PS5).