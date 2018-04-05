Iron Harvest Shatters the $1,000,000 Barrier on Kickstarter



Hardcore RTS fans have been waiting for a good game since, possibly, Star Craft 2. Console RTS fans have been waiting for a good game since forever. Enter Iron Harvest, a game where devs asked the players what they want in a modern RTS game, and tailored the project according to the feedback. Fans seemed to love what they were doing, since they just broke the $1,000,000 crowdfunding ceiling.

Video game ideas asking for backing haven’t done that for months. The popularity of board games over video games was overwhelming, according to data from Kickstarter in an in-depth look at 2017’s games category. This means that Iron Harvest just dismissed this trend this year, with the combined funds collected from both their Kickstarter and website reaching over a million in total funding.

According to Jan Theysen, Iron Harvest’s Game Director:

“Iron Harvest is our fourth Kickstarted title. We successfully completed the previous three projects, earning the trust of the community. However, receiving more pledges for Iron Harvest than with our previous three games combined and having the most successful video game Kickstarter campaign in a long time was beyond our wildest expectations.”

Iron Harvest is a classic real-time strategy game, set in the alternate reality of 1920+. With all singleplayer stretch goals being reached, the campaign strives to reach additional competitive multiplayer and co-op mode goals. The Kickstarter campaign is still going strong, ending on April 13th 2018.

The game’s website offered these features (which is subject to change according to their funding campaign results):

Three playable factions with over 40 unit types and 9 heroes

Three single player campaigns with an overarching story (21 missions)

Single player & Co-op skirmish matches

Single player & Co-op challenge maps

Competitive multiplayer (ranked matches, seasons)

Free DLC & Updates

The site says that Iron Harvest’s estimated time of release for multiple platforms is on December 2019. This is liable to change if unforeseen events happen that will affect the game’s development.

[Source: Iron Harvest Kickstarter Page, Official Website]