PS1’s Hogs of War Set to Return After 23 Years

Urbanscan Limited has announced a remaster of PS1 classic Hogs of War. The game was originally developed by Infogrames and released in 2000. Now a property of Urbanscan, it’s being revived for the PS4 and PS5.

Hogs of War Lardcore seeks Kickstarter funding

Hogs of War Lardcore will embark on a crowdfunding campaign, with its Kickstarter going live soon. According to one developer — who identifies as Pinstripe10 on Reddit — all original voice work, soundtrack, and AI will be included in the remaster. Urbanscan has access to the original code, making all of this possible.

The target platforms for Lardcore are PS4 and PS5, with a PC version planned as a stretch goal. The original release also made its way to PC. There’s no word of any other version, but Pinstripe10 did say that Lardcore will support “all previous language versions,” including German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Russian.

For those who aren’t familiar with Hogs of War, it’s a turn-based tactical video game similar to Worms. It’s set during World War 1, and played in a third-person perspective. The original game received mixed reviews.

Hogs of War’s sequel was announced but never materialized. The game ended up receiving a remaster, a card game, and a board game.