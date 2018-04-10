Watch Dogs 3 Potentially Leaked by Ubisoft’s Gaming A.I.

With speculation surrounding the Watch Dogs franchise and what Ubisoft plans on doing with it, it seems as if the studio might have accidentally shared news on a third entry in the franchise. According to YouTuber UbiCentral, it seems as if Ubisoft is slowly putting out information based around a potential Watch Dogs 3 announcement.

For those who don’t know, Ubisoft’s April Fools joke this year was related to the series, allowing players to hack into Uplay in the same vein as Watch Dogs. A couple of days later, the Watch Dogs Twitter also teased a possible tagline in a now deleted tweet. However, the most concrete evidence of a possible Watch Dogs 3 comes from Ubisoft’s gaming assistant A.I., Sam. When players ask Sam about Watch Dogs 3, the A.I. replies that while Watch Dogs 3 isn’t finished yet, the assistant can’t wait for players to try it.

Of course, players will have to take this information with a grain of salt, as it doesn’t necessarily mean much until Ubisoft announces a new game. However, the Watch Dogs series is still clearly a big part of Ubisoft’s future plans, so it’s more than likely that we’ll be seeing something eventually. For more Watch Dogs news, make sure to check out our review of Watch Dogs 2:

While I still think that the best from Watch Dogs is still to come, Watch Dogs 2 is a solid step up from its predecessor. Getting to be a hacker is phenomenal fun, but the game tends to stumble when it becomes a sub-par third-person shooter. If you’re willing to put up with a story that doesn’t always jive with the light-hearted feel of its characters, then you’ll experience one of the most interesting open-world games in years.

