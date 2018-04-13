That New Exclusive Character for Super Bomberman R? Ugh, So Ratchet!

It won’t be too long until the PlayStation 4 sees the release of Super Bomberman R. With that in mind, Konami has some exciting news for people hoping to get this game. The company just announced that there will be exclusive characters for each of the gaming platforms that will be getting a release. In the PS4’s case, we will be having Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank!

A new video showcasing Ratchet was uploaded on Konami’s official YouTube channel. See how he does his thing here:

If you are curious about the game, more info can be found down below:

Story The evil Emperor Buggler reawakens the Five Dastardly Bombers, and uses them to seize control of the five planets of the Starry Sky Solar System. He welcomes anyone who disagrees to challenge the Five Dastardly Bombers themselves. White Bomber takes his seven not-so-enthusiastic brothers and sisters with him on his quest to defeat the Buggler Army and save the universe! Gameplay Super Bomberman R is an action game in which players move through a two-dimensional grid environment and must trap and drop bombs to defeat their opponents. The game features story mode spanning 50 stages and supports cooperative gameplay for two players. The game also features an eight-player competitive multiplayer mode. Battlemode includes 19 battlegrounds in total. Besides the classic arena, it also offers a multi-level arena with springboards, ice-patterns, moveable blocks, etc., each with a unique style. In addition to the eight Bomberman Bros. and the Five Dastardly Bombers, Super Bomberman R also features a selection of new characters based on Konami Originals, such as Dracula Bomber, Vic Viper Bomber, Goemon Bomber and more. In total, there are 27 characters, each with special abilities.

Super Bomberman R will will be out for the PlayStation 4 on June 12 for the NA version, and on June 14 worldwide.

[Source: All Games Delta]