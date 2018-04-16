Horizon Chase Turbo Won’t Be Speeding Past This Year as Its Release Date is Confirmed
Brazil-based game developer Aquirus has confirmed the release date of Horizon Chase Turbo. Next month, players will be able to get on that nostalgic old school arcade racing feel as the game launches on May 15.
Horizon Chase Turbo will be available for digital download on the PS Store for a standard retail price of $19.99. Fans can then get on the action in a deep and extensive single-player mode, and a classic split screen multiplayer mode for local play.
The launch will feature several features for the game, including a world tour campaign, tournaments, and challenges of endurance. There are more than 31 vehicles avaible in Turbo, and a whopping 109 tracks for people to play on. These maps are based on real world locations such as China, Japan, Hawaii, and more.
If you want to know more about Horizon Chase Turbo, do read on below, via its official PlayStation page:
About Horizon Chase Turbo
Horizon Chase Turbo delivers neck-break speed, original gameplay, tight controls, new features and content designed specifically to highlight the nostalgic feel of classic racers on next-generation technology. The game marks a resurgence of couch co-op, where up to four players can compete in multiplayer campaigns, intense tournaments and endurance trials as they race around the globe.
- A WORLD TOUR THROUGH AMAZING HORIZONS: Horizon Chase Turbo is a race around the world. With each new cup you’ll pilot your car through extraordinary places, watching the sun setting, facing rain, snow, volcanic ashes and even severe sandstorms. Be it day or night each track takes place in beautiful postcards from across the world
- BACK TO THE OLD-SCHOOL COUCH FRIENDSHIPS: Horizon Chase Turbo offers a Multiplayer Split Screen mode that rescue the nostalgia of playing with your best friends sitting on a couch all night long. The hard time is to know who is your best friend, because this one is also the one to be beaten.
- BARRY LEITCH, THE COMPOSER BEHIND LOTUS TC, TOP GEAR AND RUSH: Horizon Chase Turbo presents Barry Leitch, the musician behind the soundtracks of classic arcade racing games Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES) and Rush. As you play the game, you’ll be hypnotized by his charming tunes that complement the graphical ecstasy of each horizon.
- PS4 TURBO EDITION: Horizon Chase Turbo is the new version of the acclaimed and multi-award winning game “Horizon Chase World Tour,” selected as “BEST OF 2015” having a Metacritic of 88. The PS4 Edition brings a lot of unseen features and content that enhance the nostalgia of the old-school arcade racing games.