Horizon Chase Turbo Won’t Be Speeding Past This Year as Its Release Date is Confirmed

Brazil-based game developer Aquirus has confirmed the release date of Horizon Chase Turbo. Next month, players will be able to get on that nostalgic old school arcade racing feel as the game launches on May 15.

Horizon Chase Turbo will be available for digital download on the PS Store for a standard retail price of $19.99. Fans can then get on the action in a deep and extensive single-player mode, and a classic split screen multiplayer mode for local play.

The launch will feature several features for the game, including a world tour campaign, tournaments, and challenges of endurance. There are more than 31 vehicles avaible in Turbo, and a whopping 109 tracks for people to play on. These maps are based on real world locations such as China, Japan, Hawaii, and more.

If you want to know more about Horizon Chase Turbo, do read on below, via its official PlayStation page: