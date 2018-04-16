Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Open Beta Will Return Later This Year

Players who weren’t able to experience the first Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker beta are in for a treat, as Bandai Namco has announced today that another open beta will likely take place sometime later this year. In a special video to fans of the game, Noriaki Niino – the producer on the game – sent a special message to fans that spoke about the previous beta and what type of feedback they received from it. In the video, Niino also revealed that another beta will likely be taking place in either late July or early August.

According to Niino, more information on the beta and the game as a whole will be released in the coming months, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates. While there’s no word on what the next open beta will contain, here’s some information on what the previous open beta contained

In the open beta test for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, players will also be able to check out the online lobby based on Hidden Leaf Village, single-player tutorial missions, and 8-player team versus where players will be grouped into a team of 4 to fight against another team. In addition to the Hidden Leaf Forest, this open beta will also have Hidden Sand Training Grounds as selectable battle stages. Anyone who has a PS4 and an internet connection will be able to participate in this open beta; PlayStation Plus is not required here. All participants of the open beta will be able to obtain exclusive in-game T-shirts (you can see them at the top of this article) which will be available later in the full game. So if you are interested in getting Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, don’t forget to check out this open beta!

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will release sometime in 2018.