This Modded God of War Limited Edition Console is Simply Divine

Sublime Skins, a Brazil-based console hardware modding company, has just released this masterpiece.

It’s the God of War Limited Edition Console, modded by Sublime Skins’ own Lightshield®. It’s sort of an acrylic mod that goes over your PS4, and it does tons of cool light shows with it. The LEDs they did for Lightshield® on the GoW LE Console is insane however. They incorporated those sick rune-type markings on the console together with the lights, and put several types of colored LEDs that alternately light up. The colors they used for the console also reflect the mood of the game.

Meanwhile, here’s some info on the new God of War Limited Edition PlayStation 4 console bundle:

This Limited Edition God of War PS4™ Pro bundle includes a fully customized PS4 Pro console inspired by Kratos’s Axe, a Leviathan Gray DUALSHOCK®4 controller with insignia, God of War game on Blu-Ray disc, and deluxe digital content. God of War PS4 Pro Features 4K TV Enhanced – When played on a 4K TV, God of War outputs in a dynamic 4K resolution achieved through a stunning 2160p checkerboard.

HD TV Enhanced – 1080p HD TV players will benefit from increased image clarity via the supersampling of a higher resolution onto their display.

HDR Compatible – Players with HDR displays can experience God of War with HDR lighting and a wide color gamut.

