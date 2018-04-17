Warframe Beasts of the Sanctuary Update Out in May on Consoles

Digital Extremes has announced today that a brand new update to Warframe, Beasts of the Sanctuary, will be launching for the game this week on PC and sometime in May on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Not only will the update include a new game mode, but it will also introduce Khora, a metallic whip-wielding character who will serve as the 35th Warframe for the game.

According to Digital Extremes, Khora is a versatile character that can utilize both offensive and defensive power in a unique way. Wielding a snake-like metallic whip and commanding a metallic Kavat (cat pet), Khora is well-equipped to deal damage in a variety of ways, including:

·Whipclaw: Send enemies reeling with a deafening whipcrack. ·Ensnare: Bind a hapless target in living metal, entangling others who stray too close. Disperse the trap with a crack of the whip. ·Venari: Summon a ferocious, gleaming Kavat. Use again to cycle between Attack, Protect, and Heal postures. ·Strangledome: Weave a dome of living chain that ensnares and strangles any enemy within, and any foolish enough to approach.

As for the new game mode where Khora can be found, Sanctuary Onslaught will allow solo players or a squad of 4 to dash through timed portals while taking down waves of enemies. Not only will players need to slay enemies quickly in order to get through the randomly spawning portals, but they’ll also have to make sure to watch out for each other as they take on the growing horde.

For more on the upcoming Beasts of the Sanctuary update, check out below for a brief overview:

