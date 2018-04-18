Report: Battlefield V Battle Royale Mode in the Works

The battle royale genre is about to get very crowded. Not only did news come this morning that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will feature some sort of battle royal mode, now it looks like EA DICE is ready to jump into the mix. Earlier today, reports from VentureBeat’s Jeffrey Grubb reveal that the studio behind the upcoming Battlefield V is testing a battle royale mode for the game.

According to someone with knowledge of the studio, DICE is trying to see if they can get a mode similar to that of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to work in their upcoming title. The game, which is rumored to launch later this year, is still being developed, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped the studio from trying to put together a prototype of a battle royale mode.

Per the report by Grubb, if the mode is given the go-ahead by EA, it could end up in the game as a free update, but we’ll have to wait and see before we jump the gun on any speculation. All things considered, it wouldn’t be a huge stretch to see a battle royale mode implemented into Battlefield. The series has always been known for its large maps and destructible environments, so the game is kind of already a perfect match for the new genre. If you want to learn more about EA’s thought process behind the idea, make sure to check out the full report over on VentureBeat.

For more information on the upcoming Battlefield title, check out below for news on when the game was first reported:

Titled Battlefield V – it was originally known as Battlefield 2 internally – will launch before the end of 2018, and while no other information has been unveiled just yet, it seems that this has been planned by EA and developer DICE, as the last game in the Battlefield franchise took fans across various World War I environments. While fans might still be clamoring for a new iteration of the Bad Company series of Battlefield games – and Grubb states DICE is aware of these requests – DICE has proven that they are no stranger to making a game set in the past, and with how successful Battlefield 1 has been, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Battlefield V continue the streak for the company.

[Source: VentureBeat]