Code Vein Releases new Screenshots of Mido, Louis, Mia, and Weapons

Bandai Namco has released a new batch of screenshots for their anime “soulslike” game, Code Vein. The screenies features a new character – Mido, various weapons, and more character takes on Louis and Mia.

Here is Mido’s overview, via Bandai Namco:

Before the Great Collapse, Mido adopted orphans to conduct barbaric experiments on them and sent his “experiments” on the battlefield. Although he’s already extremely powerful, he continues to strive for power & strength. What could his intention be?

Weapons screenshots include: the Broadsword, Nagimukuro, Hounds Blood Veil, Sunset Sword, Stinger, Zweihander, and the Warped Blade. Louis and Maya are shown to have been using these weapons’ various attacks. Here are the new screenshots:

For those who is not familiar with Code Vein, here’s a quick overview as well as some system features:

In The Face Of Certain Death, We Rise In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN. System Characters can equip up to two types of weapons, which can be switched between without opening the menu.

Equipment itself can be changed any time by bringing up the menu.

Characters will level up by gaining experience points, and their stats will increase.

The user interface is simple and small.

There is a “Special Blood Sucking” command that can be triggered under certain conditions, which increases the amount of gathered blood and stock, and significantly increases the amount of damage dealt to the enemy.

There is a “Focus System” through which a dedicated gauge builds up when the player in a pinch, and powers up the player when triggered.

Players can cooperate, coordinate, and transfer HP with their Buddy character.

The game will have actions such as launch-into-combo attacks, back attacks, and parries.

Code Vein will be out for the PlayStation 4 this year.

[Source: Gematsu]