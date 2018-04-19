Monster Hunter: World Update 3.0 Adds 16-Player Hunting Sieges and a New Location, Read the Patch Notes

Monster Hunter: World has a lot more up its sleeve than goofy crossovers like Mega Man and Devil May Cry’s Dante. The first big free title update brought the new monster Deviljho for players to hunt. The second one adds a Kulve Taroth, a new monster that comes with a new mode and new location. Taking place in the new Caverns of El Dorado map, the hunt for Kulve Taroth is known as a Siege. Sieges are massive hunts that will require the help of every person in your Gathering Hub (up to 16 people total). The hunting party then splits up into groups of four to find clues and hunt down the same Kulve Taroth.

Defeating the new monster will give you materials to create brand new armor sets for both your hunter and your Palico, but that’s not all Monster Hunter: World update 3.0 brings to the table. A number of bug fixes and quality of life changes make the game easier to play, such as the ability to sell all Trade-in Items at once and the ability to sort investigations.

Monster Hunter: World Update 3.0 Patch Notes

Major Additions and Changes

An Interface menu and an option called HUD/Help Text Size have been added under the Options menu on the title screen. You can now adjust HUD text size to be larger than the default size.To go along with this new option, the “Subtitle Text Size” option added in PS4 Ver 2.00/Xbox One 2.0.0.0 has been moved from the in-game options menu to the title screen options menu.

A feature to sort investigations has been added to the Manage Investigations screen.

You can now sell all Trade-in Items at once when selling items.

Pressing the Square button on PS4 or X button on Xbox One allows you to switch between the Decoration name and Skill name when setting decorations.

You can now preview armor at the Smithy even with Layered Armor equipped.

An update has been made to squad management so players who haven’t logged in for 30 days aren’t automatically kicked from the squad.

A tweak has been made so the camera is not forced to follow an active Scoutfly trail when fast traveling or returning to camp after fainting.

You can now cultivate Ivy at Botanical Research.

If a field researcher with important dialogue is present during an Expedition, an exclamation mark (!) will be displayed beside that character’s name on the World Map when departing.

The Search Via Play History description text has been reworded to be easier to understand. The function itself has not changed.

Previous: Search for an Online Session that you joined based on your play history.

Now: Search for an Online Session based on your play history.

(Cannot find a previous met player if they’ve left the Online Session.)

Flash Pod effectiveness against Tempered Monsters will gradually decline after multiple uses, and will cease to have any effect at all after a certain point.

To coincide with the Tempered Monster’s increased resistance to flash pods, the special rewards from Tempered Monster Investigations have been reworked to produce better results.

Threat Level 1 Special Rewards will now produce Warped Feystones.

Threat Level 2 Special Rewards will now produce Shining Streamstones.

Threat Level 3 Special Rewards will produce Shining Streamstones more frequently.

Bug Fixes

A bug has been fixed where the Jump Master skill would not activate during the beginning of the Vaulting Dance animation after a Jumping Advancing Slash or Strong Jumping Advancing Slash connect. The player will no longer go into a mid-air knockback animation.

A bug has been fixed where players would not recover from Defense Down status even when gaining a Defense Up buff from a Hunting Horn melody.

A bug has been fixed where during PS4 Ver 2.00/Xbox One 2.0.0.0, when the Self-Improvement Encore buff would add Attack Up for the player using the Hunting Horn, the Self-Improvement Encore message would not display “Attack Up + Deflected Attack Prevention”. The effect itself has not changed.

A bug has been fixed where your bait wouldn’t be consumed if you failed to reel in a giant creature.

A bug has been fixed where the Free Meal skill wouldn’t apply to Mushrooms you can eat via the Mushroomancer skill. Now when the Free Meal skill is active, Mushrooms will not be consumed when used.

A bug has been fixed where the lock-on cursor would target the space in front of Teostra’s face instead of the actual face when aiming the Slinger. The cursor will now lock onto Teostra’s face properly.

A bug has been fixed that caused Mining Outcrop points to not increase during High Rank quests and expeditions in all locales despite the environment info indicating that they are in upsurge.

A bug has been fixed to adjust the amount of Nitroshrooms harvested when using fertilizer. It has been adjusted to the following.

No Fertilizer: 2

Fungi Harvest Up (S): 2+2

Fungi Harvest Up (L): 2+6

In Ecological Research, there was a mistake in the level display for monsters found only in high rank that have a maximum of 4 levels of research. The following changes have been made to their monster field guide entries.Research Level: Current Research Bonuses

Level 1: Monster Field Guide Level 1 (Scoutfly Bonus only)

Level 2: Monster Field Guide Level 2 (Physiology)

Level 3: Monster Field Guide Level 3 (High Rank Reward page added)

Level 4: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed) Fixed: Level 0: Monster Field Guide Level 1 (Ecology)

Level 1: Monster Field Guide Level 2 (Physiology)

Level 2: Monster Field Guide Level 3 (High Rank Reward page added)

Level 3: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed)

Level 4: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed) Research Level: Next Level Before: Level 1: Habitat Info Added

Level 2: Material Info Added

Level 3: Rare Material Info Added

Level 4: N/A Fixed: Level 0: Ecology

Level 1: Material Info Added

Level 2: Rare Material Info Added

Level 3: N/A

Level 4: N/A

A bug was fixed where the Charge Blade move “Sword: Sliding Slash” was displayed as “Advancing Slash” while in the Training Area.

A bug was fixed where the Gajau was classified as a Piscine Wyvern in the Monster Field Guide. It has been changed to its correct classification as Fish.

In French, the Dragon Jewel 1 decoration had the same name as the Bow’s Dragon Piercer move. The decoration has been renamed to the following. If you have a Dragon Jewel 1 decoration in your possession, please be aware that your decoration has not been removed, but simply renamed. Before: Joyau perce-dragon [1] After: Joyau tueur de dragon [1]

Description text for the following three trophies/achievements have been updated, as previous translations had the term giant crowns instead of making a distinction between gold and silver crowns. This fix is for all languages except Japanese and Traditional Chinese.Giant Crown

Giant Crown Collector

Giant Crown Master

The update to the trophy descriptions is referring to one of the most notoriously difficult and grindy trophies to obtain in Monster Hunter: World. While it doesn’t appear to actually change the trophy requirements, the descriptions at least now realistically indicate the task ahead.

Are you excited for Monster Hunter: World update 3.0? Do you have 15 other friends you can go hunt Kulve Taroth with? The two free Monster Hunter: World title updates were only about a month apart from one another, so we can probably expect to see number three hit around this same time in May (I’d stake my money on May 17 or 24). Capcom has made it clear that the studio is working on actively updating the game in the future, and with the pretty quick and surprising release of Kulve Taroth, Caverns of El Dorado, and Sieges, I don’t think it will take them all that long to get another content update up and running.

[Source: Capcom]