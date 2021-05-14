After reporting record high profits for the fourth year running, Capcom revealed updated sales figures for their most popular franchises of the last fiscal year, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. Over the last three months, both franchises have reached new sales milestones with Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 7 specifically each crossing milestones of their own.

Monster Hunter World has now sold 17.1 million units, selling another 300,000 copies over the last three months. It’s expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, added another 500,000 copies to its total, now accumulating 7.7 million copies sold. The Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise also managed to shift 4.8 million units in its first year of sale, so it’s no surprise the franchise has now amassed 72 million units sold between all of its titles. With the Monster Hunter movie still to be released in many regions and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin due to be released in July, those sales are likely to increase even more in the months to come.

The Resident Evil franchise has also done well, reaching a new milestone of 110 million copies between its many titles. Several of those titles also reached their own sales records. Resident Evil 7 sold another 500,000 copies to amass 9 million units sold. Continuing its run of “solid” sales, the remake of Resident Evil 3 added 400,000 units to its total, crossing the 4 million copies barrier. Remakes continue to be popular as Resident Evil 2 managed to cross the 8 million sales milestone too; this has now sold 8.1 million copies.

Capcom had already reported Resident Evil Village is doing well with 3 million units sold. With Resident Evil RE:Verse due to open its servers in the summer, the franchise’s first original CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness arriving worldwide on Netflix, and the Resident Evil movie due to be released in November, both the franchise and Capcom itself look set to report another record year.

[Source: Capcom (1, 2), Capcom via Twitter]