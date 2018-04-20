Experience True Agony as a Teaser Trailer and the Release Date are Announced for the Game



The vastly awaited horror-survival game Agony will launch on May 29th as developer Madmind Studio and publisher Maximum Games announced the release date for the PlayStation 4.

A new teaser trailer revealed the extremely terrifying scenery and cursed creatures in-store for players who are brave enough to explore Agony’s twisted realms.

Ever since the game has been announced, Agony has been featured on numerous “Most anticipated Horror Games 2018” lists. The demo even got the attention of the top YouTuber, PewDiePie. The Kickstarter-financed title is poised to challenge players with its brutal and malevolent environments as one of the premiere horror titles of the year.

Here are some details of the game, according to developer Madmind Studios and publisher Maximum Games:

Agony throws players in the midst of hell where they strive to stay alive and solve the riddle behind the mysterious Red Goddess; architect of this place of sorrow and pain, and the sole entity with knowledge of how escape… but there is more to the story than it seems. Haunted by nightmare creatures, players gain the ability to possess demons and other souls to find their way out of hell. Agony features a full-fledged story mode as well as an open challenge system that randomly generates levels for players to explore and survive to gain new high scores.

You will begin your journey as a tormented soul within the depths of hell, without any memories about your past.

The special ability to control people on your path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives you the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions you are in. By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require meeting the mystical Red Goddess.

[Source: Official Game Site]