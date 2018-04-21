Blizzard Testing New Overwatch Escort Map, Tracer’s Pulse Bomb Nerf, and More

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch patch on its public test realm, introducing a new escort map, and some nerfs for Tracer, Brigitte, and Junkrat alongside general fixes.

The new map, Rialto, is based in Italy. Here’s how Blizzard describes it:

Rialto was home to Talon agent Antonio Bartalotti’s sprawling estate and the backdrop to the infamous “Venice Incident,” a turning point for Overwatch and Talon. The Italian government has taken great steps to preserve Venice, and the results are striking. Tourists visiting this picturesque town can sample the regional cuisine, enjoy a relaxing gondola ride, visit Galleria D’arte Omnica, or simply take in the sights with a stroll along the canal.

As for hero updates, tank mains will be pleased to note that Tracer’s pulse bomb damage has been decreased from 400 to 300. Blizzard acknowledged that it was a little too easy for the character to take down tanks, who are already easy to target due to their size.

Brigitte’s Shield Bash cone angle has been reduced from 90 to 60 after complaints from players who noted that they were hit despite being out of range.

Other hero adjustments include:

Genji Deflect Hitbox size has been reduced Hanzo Storm Bow Projectile speed increased from 85 to 100 Sonic Arrow Cooldown decreased from 20 seconds to 12 seconds

Duration decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds

Radius decreased from 10 meters to 7 meters New Abilities Lunge Press jump while in the air to leap horizontally Storm Arrows Replaces his existing Scatter Arrow ability

Hanzo can now rapidly fire up to 6 arrows that deal reduced damage but are always fired at full power Junkrat Frag Launcher Projectile size decreased from 0.3 to 0.2 RIP-Tire Tire movement speed decreased from 13 to 12 Lúcio Wall Ride Wall riding is less likely to be interrupted along a single surface

Can now go around corners (both outside corners, and inside corners) without having to leave the wall

Can now land back on the same wall after leaping away, provided his leap takes him far enough away from the original jumping off point.

Movement speed bonus when leaping off walls decreased from 2.5 to 2.0 meters per second

Added a minimum time that they jump key must be held before Lúcio can ride around corners

Make sure to check out Blizzard’s forums for more info.