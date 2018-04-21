PSA: PixelJunk Monsters 2 Demo Releases Next Week

If you’re done with God of War by next Friday then you might want to try out Spike Chunsoft’s PixelJunk Monsters 2. The publisher will be releasing a demo of the tower defense game on April 27.

The full game will be out on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In case you missed the announcement, here’s an official overview:

In the acclaimed tower defense series’ first ever official sequel, play as Tikiman and build towers to defend your Tiki Hut from the monster hordes. The sequel brings with it FOUR PLAYER online co-op, new and sometimes quite explosive fruit bombs and on top of that the game has been fully re-imagined in beautifully detailed 3D. Get ready to defend your Chibis again in this fun and addictive game for all the family. Key Features • Local & Online Play – Maximize the fun by playing with your friends on the couch or with up to 4 players online! • Close Encounters – Multiply the suspense by toggling your POV from top-down to an in-your-face view! • Fluid and Detailed Graphics – Immerse yourself in an all new world like never before as the HD animation breathes life into Tikiman and the unique maps! • The Mask Makes the Tikiman– A mask for any occasion! Customize Tikiman with different masks and shells.

The demo will be available on all three platforms.