Response to Destiny Community Summit Highly Positive, Destiny 2 Future Looking Bright

April 23, 2018Written by Chandler Wood

Held last week at Bungie’s studio, the Destiny Community Summit brought Destiny players from around the world together to provide feedback to Bungie about the state of the game. It’s no secret that interest in the sequel has been waning rather quickly, with even the community’s highest-profile personalities stepping away to play other titles.

There was some question on whether the community summit would be a huge PR stunt for the coming Warmind expansion, or if it would actually be the catalyst for valuable change in Destiny 2. The community has now returned home, and reception to the summit was overwhelmingly positive. This is just a small selection of the responses from some of the notable figures in the Destiny community.

Of course, it wasn’t just the community that was positive about the event. Even developers at Bungie were happy about how the conversations went.

The fruits of most of these conversations probably won’t be seen until September, which is the next major step on the development roadmap after Warmind releases next month. Still, it’s great to see a number of voices that have been critical of Destiny 2 and Bungie in recent months turn around and show a level of positivity about the future of the game.

Right now, the task falls to Bungie to keep the communication channels open as the seek to develop these changes and new features. Ideas are great in theory, but it’s the execution of these ideas that will really spotlight how much good the Destiny Community Summit did for the future of the Destiny 2.

We’ll be bringing you news from the Destiny 2: Warmind reveal stream as it airs tomorrow. Destiny 2: Warmind releases on May 8.

