Response to Destiny Community Summit Highly Positive, Destiny 2 Future Looking Bright

Held last week at Bungie’s studio, the Destiny Community Summit brought Destiny players from around the world together to provide feedback to Bungie about the state of the game. It’s no secret that interest in the sequel has been waning rather quickly, with even the community’s highest-profile personalities stepping away to play other titles.

There was some question on whether the community summit would be a huge PR stunt for the coming Warmind expansion, or if it would actually be the catalyst for valuable change in Destiny 2. The community has now returned home, and reception to the summit was overwhelmingly positive. This is just a small selection of the responses from some of the notable figures in the Destiny community.

This is the first time I’ve felt like my feedback has actually been taken seriously or has mattered. I hope something like this happens again in the future. — Datto (@DattosDestiny) April 21, 2018

To everyone at Bungie, thank you for having us. I went in hopeful that this was going to be beneficial for both Bungie and the community to learn from each other and I feel very confident that we achieved that. I’ll work on a video sharing what I can for you guys. — Ms 5000 Watts (@Mrs5oooWatts) April 21, 2018

We got to play some new stuff. Really liked [redacted] and everyone loved [redacted] but the best part was having live, long conversations with devs across several teams and have them actively respond to feedback and draw direct conclusions about the community’s desires. — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) April 21, 2018

The conversations we had at the Destiny Community Summit restored a lot of my lost confidence. What’s more, it seemed genuinely productive for the future. My 2 cents: the community and our desires for the game couldn’t have been represented much better. — Slayerage (@sc_Slayerage) April 21, 2018

Of course, it wasn’t just the community that was positive about the event. Even developers at Bungie were happy about how the conversations went.

Destiny summit was a very positive experience for me. Thanks to papa @Bungie for putting it together and bringing in a bunch of Destiny experts to give us some thoughtful feedback about the game, and also giving us a chance to meet and have real conversations. — Jon Weisnewski (@sharkeatsman) April 21, 2018

The last 2 days have been awesome. I truly appreciate everyone who put their lives on pause to come spend time with us. It was incredibly rewarding for us. Honestly, today felt a little bit like leaving summer camp. Safe travels to everyone heading home. Thanks again and pic.twitter.com/qnaKYiS4FC — Josh Hamrick (@Josh_Hamrick) April 21, 2018

Thanks to everyone who attended the community summit and took time out of their week to chat with us. It was great seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Destiny is as much your game as it is ours. /end sappy tweet — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) April 21, 2018

The fruits of most of these conversations probably won’t be seen until September, which is the next major step on the development roadmap after Warmind releases next month. Still, it’s great to see a number of voices that have been critical of Destiny 2 and Bungie in recent months turn around and show a level of positivity about the future of the game.

Right now, the task falls to Bungie to keep the communication channels open as the seek to develop these changes and new features. Ideas are great in theory, but it’s the execution of these ideas that will really spotlight how much good the Destiny Community Summit did for the future of the Destiny 2.

We’ll be bringing you news from the Destiny 2: Warmind reveal stream as it airs tomorrow. Destiny 2: Warmind releases on May 8.