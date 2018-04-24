PlayStation Store Global Update – April 24, 2018

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Conan Exiles ($49.99)(out 5-8)

Tacoma ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 5-8)

Trailblazers ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)(out 5-8)

PSVR Games

Code51: Mecha Arena ($17.99)

Dead Secret ($13.49)

Just In Time Incorporated ($14.99)

Virry VR: Wild Encounters ($19.99)

Operation Warcade ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Detroit: Become Human

PS4 Games

3 IN1 INDIE BUNDLE ($9.99)

ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN III ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE LAST BLADE 2 ($7.99)

Asseto Corsa Ultimate Edition ($39.99)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle ($59.99)

Devious Dungeon ($7.99)

DOA5LR(Full Game) + 94 piece DLC set ($52.49)

Drive on Moscow ($9.99)

Emilyu Wants to Play Too ($7.99)

Gal*Gun 2 ($59.99)

God of War ($59.99)

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Jolt Family Robot Racer ($3.99)

Phantom Trigger ($14.99)

Pic-a-Pix Color ($7.99)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Deluxe Edition ($24.99/PS+ $7.49)

Songbringer Bundle ($19.99/PS+ $19.99)

The Swords of Ditto ($19.99)

To Leave ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Chess Ultra: Santa Monica Game Pack ($5.99)

Crossout – ‘Iron Shield’ Pack ($59.99)

DOA5LR 94 piece DLC set (78 swimsuits + 16 movies) ($39.49)

Don’t Bite Me Bro DLC ($0.99 and up)

Dungeons 3 – Lord of the Kings ($4.99)

Dynasty Warriors 9 Hideaway Customization Pack ($7.99)

Gal*Gunvolt Burst DLC Character Set: Heroines ($4.99)

Gravel Free car: Ford Bronco (Free)

LEGO Marvels Super Heros 2 Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Movie Level Pack ($2.99)

Minecraft FINAL FANTASY XV Skin Pack ($2.99)

Pure Farming 2018 – Goats (Free)

The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff ($49.99)

Surviving Mars – Stellaris Dome Set ($3.99)

World of Tanks – Chrysler K Ultimate ($45.99)

PS Vita Games

4 IN 1 INDIE BUNDLE ($12.99)

Cosmic Star heroine ($14.99)

Devious Dungeon ($7.99)

Dragooned ($4.99)

Pic-a-Pix Color ($7.99)

