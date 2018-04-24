PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of April 24, 2018

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with the Golden Sales ending on May 8 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

Golden Sale Week

PS4 Games

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition $4.79

Accel World VS Sword Art Online $29.99

Additional Gesture Bundle 2 $2.99

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault $11.99

A Hat in Time $20.99

Akiba’s Beat $15.99

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed $14.99

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend $29.99

Assault Suit Leynos $7.99

Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~ $35.99

Axiom Verge $9.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk $35.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $23.99

Blue Reflection $41.99

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus $4.49

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload $19.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls $11.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $41.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie $14.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory $35.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT $41.99

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe $59.49

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle $8.99

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $13.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $20.39

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition $30.59

Dragon Quest Builders $23.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition $25.79

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $35.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below $23.99

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends $23.99

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New $17.99

Earth’s Dawn $11.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Forcec $11.99

Fallen Legion Bundle $14.99

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion $9.99

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire $9.99

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $33.49

Furi $7.99

GNOG $5.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst $14.99

God Wars Future Past $24.99

Gravity Rush Remastered $8.99

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator- $5.99

Gundum Versus $29.99

.hack//G.U. Last Record $29.99

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition $5.99

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland $5.99

Hatoful Boyfriend $2.99

Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star $2.99

ICEY $7.49

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons after Fall $15.99

Knack $3.99

Koi: Game and Exclusive Theme Bundle $2.99

Kyurinaga’s Revenge $1.99

Mahjong $1.99

Malicious Fallen $8.99

Malicious Fallen: Deluxe Edition $11.99

Megadimension Neptunia VII $11.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99

Monster Hunter World $44.99

Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe $52.49

Moon Hunters $4.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy $34.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy $19.99

NieR: Automata $29.99

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon $41.99

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence $23.99

Omega Quintet $8.99

One Piece: Burning Blood $14.99

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition $21.11

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition $19.99

Persona 5 $26.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $87.49

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness $15.99

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Rainbow Moon PS4 Upgrade $2.24

Revenant Saga $5.99

Rez Infinite $14.99

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 $23.99

Romancing SaGa 2 $19.99

Salt and Sanctuary $8.99

Samurai Warriors 4-II $19.99

Shadow Blade: Reload $4.49

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom $8.99

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax $3.99

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness $14.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster $14.69

Star Ocean Till The End of Time $14.69

Strider $2.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization $14.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe $21.24

Tales of Berseria $20.39

Tales of Zesteria $14.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $14.99

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance $11.99

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $29.99

Touhou Double Focus $3.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet $5.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer $24.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle $17.99

Toukiden: Kiwami $23.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception $24.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth $24.99

Yakuza Kiwami $17.99

Yasai Ninja $0.59

PS4 Add-Ons

Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit $11.24

NieR: Automata 3C3C1D119440927 $6.99

PS3 Games

Aquapazza $9.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!!! $7.49

Battle Fantasia $2.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed $2.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 $2.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $19.99

Breath of Fire IV $2.99

Capcom Arcade Cabinet $5.99

Capcom Fighting Evolution $2.99

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 $2.99

Darkstalkers Resurrection $2.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax $15.99

DmC Devil May Cry $7.99

DmC Devil May Cry Ultimate Edition $13.49

DmC Devil May Cry – Vergirl’s Downfall Level $3.59

Final Fight: Double Impact $2.99

God Hand $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator- $5.99

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi $5.99

Lost Dimension $12.99

Mega Man 10 $2.99

Mega Man 9 $2.99

Mega Man 9 & 10 Combo Pack $4.49

Okami HD $6.99

Persona 4 Arena $9.89

Persona 4 Arena Ultimate Edition $19.79

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax $12.99

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition $39.99

Persona 5 $22.49

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $80.49

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Rainbow Moon PS3 Player Special Offer $2.24

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle $11.99

Record of Agarest War 2 $5.99

Record of Agarest War Zero $4.49

Remember Me $5.99

Revenant Saga $5.99

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny $11.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype $2.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Complete Bundle $3.89

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype – The Last Chapter $1.49

Söldner-X: Himmelssturmer $1.59

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition $5.99

Street Fighter X Tekken $2.99

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix $2.99

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix $2.99

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord $9.99

The King of Fighters XIII $8.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $11.99

XBlaze Lost: Memories $11.99

PS Vita Games

Accel World VS Sword Art Online $19.99

Adventures To Go! $5.99

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault $11.99

Akiba’s Beat $11.99

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed $9.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!!! $7.49

Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~ $23.99

Axiom Verge $9.99

Bad Apple Wars $15.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk $23.99

Black Rock Shooter The Game $5.99

Breath of Fire III $4.99

Breath of Fire IV $2.99

Capcom Classics Collection Reloaded $2.99

Capcom Classics Collection Remixed $2.99

Capcom Puzzle World $2.99

Carnage Heart EXA $7.99

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ $19.99

Collar X Malice $15.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls $11.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $27.99

Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower $2.99

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax $11.99

Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days $4.49

Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention $14.99

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited $11.99

Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness $3.99

Disgaea Infinite $3.99

Dragon Quest Builders $23.99

Drive Girls $8.99

Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & The Monster Seal $12.99

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space $7.99

End of Serenity $5.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky $11.99

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion $9.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst $9.99

God Wars Future Past $19.99

Harvest Moon: Boy & Girl $5.99

Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley $7.99

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon $5.99

Lost Dimension $12.99

Mega Man Maverick Hunter X $2.99

Mind Zero $7.49

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite $3.99

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection $10.49

Mystic Chronicles $5.99

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Aventure $3.59

Norn9: Var Commons $15.99

One Piece: Burning Blood $9.99

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition $16.11

Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ $11.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night $17.49

Power Stone Collection $2.99

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness $11.99

Rainbow Moon $4.49

Revenant Saga $5.99

Salt and Sanctuary $8.99

Samurai Warriors 4-II $15.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype $2.99

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Complete Bundle $3.89

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype – The Last Chapter $1.49

Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God $4.49

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max $2.99

Street Fighter X Tekken $5.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization $9.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe $16.24

Touhou Double Focus $3.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer $24.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs $11.99

Toukiden: Kiwami $15.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception $19.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth $19.99

XBlaze Lost: Memories $11.99

All Deals

PS4 Games

A Hole New World $7.99

Dragooned $4.99

Epic Adventure Bundle $20.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Hatsune Project DIVA X $24.99

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition $11.99

Nightmare Boy $10.39

Paladins Founder’s Pack $11.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Rocket League Game of the Year Edition $14.99

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition $3.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $13.99 (PS Plus Discount)

VR Invaders / Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle $14.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Zenith $8.99

PS3 Games

Blue-Collar Astronaut $1.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $19.99

Hatsune Mikue: Project DIVA F 2nd $24.99

PS Vita Games

Dragooned $4.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $14.99

Hatsune Mikue: Project DIVA F 2nd $19.99

Hatsune Project DIVA X $19.99

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition $3.99 (PS Plus Discount)

Totally Digital PS4 (Up to 20% off Pre-Orders)

Gorgoa $11.99

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition $11.24

H1Z1 – Nemesis Pre-Order Bundle $23.99

Killing Floor: Incursion $23.99

Laser League $11.99

NBA Playgrounds 2 $15.99

Omensight $15.99

Tacoma $14.99

Trailblazers $23.99

PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for April.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.