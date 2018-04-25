Watch Zamasu in Action in Latest Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Trailer

Last month, a leaked batch of DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ was found, revealing that characters like Zamasu, Vegito (SSGSS), Goku (base form), Vegeta (base form), Android 17 (Dragon Ball Super), and a new version of Cooler. Now, Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer showcasing the fused version of the character, showing off just how fierce and powerful the character will be when he hits the game.

You can check out below to see the first footage of Zamasu in action:

No release date for the character has been announced yet, but given that we’re now getting screenshots of him, fans shouldn’t be waiting too long for him to make his debut in the game. For the time being, make sure to stay tuned for any updates regarding the game and its DLC. For even more on the 2D fighting game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

FighterZ also includes a simplistic Arcade Mode that sees you doing battle against increasingly difficult teams of AI. Your results effect the path you take on the mode’s grid, moving to higher or lower difficulty routes after each match. As fun as the mode is, my only issue concerns the consistency of the challenge. I would almost defeat an opponent in one instance to then be pummeled by them in the ensuing rematch and the same goes for the somewhat inconsistent difficulty spikes between rounds. Throughout all the game modes, you’ll be earning Zeni which can be used to purchase Z Capsule packs that include cosmetic items like additional lobby characters and title cards. If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Regardless, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy addition to the anime’s long-running line of fighter adaptations.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now.