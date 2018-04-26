Attack on Titan 2 Gets Updated With a New Destruction Mode for Online

Koei Tecmo has today released an update patch for their Attack on Titan 2 game, which adds a new online mode called Destruction Mode. This is a 6-player battle royale mode where players work on their own to rack the most points while trying to disrupt other players at the same time.

You can read the details on the new mode, as translated from the Japanese press release right below:

Basic rules of Destruction Mode

Compete for points by beating as many titans as possible within the alotted time. Severing arms and legs first before killing the titan will net more points. Ten Ability Types

Players can choose from the ten Ability Types that will determine their stats, skills, and items. Some examples of these types are Throwing type, which carries Molotov cocktails and can throw discarded blades, and Surprise type which can aim for kill-stealing titans whose body parts had been severed by others. Items that obstruct opponents

This mode will have items that impede opponent progress such as Stun and Paint grenades, but there will be also items available to prevent them. Opposing Titans

Enemy titans from the original work, including the likes of Female Titan and Armored Titan, will also appear. They have very high abilities and cannot be fought with half-baked strategies, but those who can kill them will be rewarded a lot of points. Comeback chance

At the last minute of the match, the points obtained will be doubled. Players can make use of this feature to make a comeback.

Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 has been released worldwide since last month for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation Vita (only in Japan), and Xbox One (only in the West). This game may get even more post-launch content soon, as Koei Tecmo is currently considering new online features that would be added this May.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via 4Gamer]