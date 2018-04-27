Dynasty Warriors 9 Title Update to Version 1.08 Adds Harder Difficulty Level and More

Koei Tecmo has released yet another title update patch for Dynasty Warriors 9 that brings up the game to version 1.08. This patch adds an even harder difficulty setting among many more new features added, which you can check in the full patch notes available right below.

Added the difficulty setting “Ultimate”.

Added a new mission “The Arena”.

Added new accessories.

Added a feature to “Options” that allows you reset the level of officers.

Eased the conditions for obtaining “The Book of Musou”.

Added a feature that allows you to exchange “The Book of Musou” items for “Upgrade Points”.

Added new features to “Photo Mode”.

“Merchants” that allow you to purchase items after capturing important bases will now appear.

You can now sell horses even if other officers are mounting them.

Corrected an issue in which allied officers would rarely appear at enemy bases.

Corrected an issue in which the destination guide would rarely not be displayed correctly.

Corrected an issue in which, after changing the time of day, the sky would rarely emit light incorrectly.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

Regarding the new features added to Photo Mode, it will now let you modify the facial expression and appearance of your character, including adding sand and mud stains for example. With these, you should be able to make even better ‘selfie’ photos of your character.

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since last February. Koei Tecmo has been getting very diligent in improving the game after launch. The next paid DLC batches will add new weapon types and turn the new unique NPCs into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]