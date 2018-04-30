Killing Floor: Incursion Trophies Feature a Platinum, View Full List

The latest shooter in the Killing Floor series is set to come to PlayStation VR next week, and now we’ve got a good look at its trophies. Killing Floor: Incursion will feature a Platinum trophy for players to unlock, several difficulties (including Hardcore), and several different endings. It looks to be one of the more fleshed out PSVR offerings.

Check out the full list of Killing Floor: Incursion trophies below:

Platinum A through Zed

Earn all other Trophies including hidden trophies. Gold You Got Anything Harder?

Beat game on Hardcore (Hard mode).

Beat game on Hardcore (Hard mode).

Give the data to Emma/Patriarch

Give the data to Emma/Patriarch

Give the data to Foster

Give the data to Foster No Choice is Still a Choice

Get the “Do Nothing” Ending

Get the "Do Nothing" Ending

Get 7000 points in Holdout.

Get 10000 points in Holdout.

Get 10000 points in Holdout. Silver Holdout Silver

Get 5000 points in Holdout.

Get 5000 points in Holdout.

Kill a Fleshpound with only knives and pistols.

Kill a Fleshpound with only knives and pistols.

Beat Biotics in Co-op.

Beat Biotics in Co-op.

Beat Paris in Co-op.

Beat Paris in Co-op.

Beat Catacombs in Co-op.

Beat Catacombs in Co-op.

Beat Farmhouse in Co-op.

Beat Farmhouse in Co-op.

Beat a map with only melee attacks. Bronze Bullets-For-Everyone Time

Get 5 kills while in Zed Time.

Get 5 kills while in Zed Time.

Beat Catacombs in Solo.

Beat Catacombs in Solo.

Beat Biotics in Solo.

Beat Biotics in Solo.

Beat Paris in Solo.

Beat Paris in Solo.

Beat a map with only guns.

Beat a map with only guns.

Beat Farmhouse in Solo.

Beat Farmhouse in Solo.

Kill a boss in Holdout in 1 shot.

Kill a boss in Holdout in 1 shot.

Get 2000 points in Holdout.

Get 2000 points in Holdout.

Completely dismember a Zed.

Completely dismember a Zed.

Blow yourself up with a grenade.

Blow yourself up with a grenade.

Dual-wield Zed limbs.

Dual-wield Zed limbs.

Stroke the axe “5” number of times consecutively

Stroke the axe "5" number of times consecutively

Kill a Zed at long range with a thrown knife.

Kill a Zed at long range with a thrown knife.

Kill a Husk with a thrown knife.

Kill a Husk with a thrown knife.

Kill a Scrake with only knives.

Kill a Scrake with only knives.

Revive your partner in co-op.

Killing Floor: Incursion is set to release May 1, 2018 for PlayStation VR.