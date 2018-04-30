Killing Floor: Incursion Trophies Feature a Platinum, View Full List
The latest shooter in the Killing Floor series is set to come to PlayStation VR next week, and now we’ve got a good look at its trophies. Killing Floor: Incursion will feature a Platinum trophy for players to unlock, several difficulties (including Hardcore), and several different endings. It looks to be one of the more fleshed out PSVR offerings.
Check out the full list of Killing Floor: Incursion trophies below:
Platinum
- A through Zed
Earn all other Trophies including hidden trophies.
Gold
- You Got Anything Harder?
Beat game on Hardcore (Hard mode).
- Everyone Trusts their Corporate Overlords
Give the data to Emma/Patriarch
- Everyone Trusts People in Gas Masks
Give the data to Foster
- No Choice is Still a Choice
Get the “Do Nothing” Ending
- Holdout Gold
Get 7000 points in Holdout.
- Holdout Diamond
Get 10000 points in Holdout.
Silver
- Holdout Silver
Get 5000 points in Holdout.
- Both Ways, Through Ten Feet of Snow
Kill a Fleshpound with only knives and pistols.
- I Think I’m a Clone Now
Beat Biotics in Co-op.
- Paris is for Lovers… of Carnage
Beat Paris in Co-op.
- Never Go Caving Alone
Beat Catacombs in Co-op.
- More Hands Make Light Slaughter
Beat Farmhouse in Co-op.
- Up Close and Personal
Beat a map with only melee attacks.
Bronze
- Bullets-For-Everyone Time
Get 5 kills while in Zed Time.
- Alone in the Dark
Beat Catacombs in Solo.
- Better Living Through Mad Science
Beat Biotics in Solo.
- Fashion Kills
Beat Paris in Solo.
- Gunplay is the Best Play
Beat a map with only guns.
- Blood Harvest
Beat Farmhouse in Solo.
- Cheap Shot
Kill a boss in Holdout in 1 shot.
- Holdout Bronze
Get 2000 points in Holdout.
- Just a Flesh Wound
Completely dismember a Zed.
- Throw the Grenade, Not the Pin
Blow yourself up with a grenade.
- Stop Hitting Yourself
Dual-wield Zed limbs.
- Not That Kind of Simulation
Stroke the axe “5” number of times consecutively
- It Slices, it Dices, it Flies!
Kill a Zed at long range with a thrown knife.
- Big Trouble in Little Zedville
Kill a Husk with a thrown knife.
- Bringing a Knife to a Chainsaw Fight
Kill a Scrake with only knives.
- You Ain’t Got Time to Bleed
Revive your partner in co-op.
Killing Floor: Incursion is set to release May 1, 2018 for PlayStation VR.