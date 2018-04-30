PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Killing Floor: Incursion Trophies Feature a Platinum, View Full List

April 30, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Killing Floor Incursion trophies

The latest shooter in the Killing Floor series is set to come to PlayStation VR next week, and now we’ve got a good look at its trophies. Killing Floor: Incursion will feature a Platinum trophy for players to unlock, several difficulties (including Hardcore), and several different endings. It looks to be one of the more fleshed out PSVR offerings.

 

Check out the full list of Killing Floor: Incursion trophies below:

Platinum

  • A through Zed
    Earn all other Trophies including hidden trophies.

Gold

  • You Got Anything Harder?
    Beat game on Hardcore (Hard mode).
  • Everyone Trusts their Corporate Overlords
    Give the data to Emma/Patriarch
  • Everyone Trusts People in Gas Masks
    Give the data to Foster
  • No Choice is Still a Choice
    Get the “Do Nothing” Ending
  • Holdout Gold
    Get 7000 points in Holdout.
  • Holdout Diamond
    Get 10000 points in Holdout.

Silver

  • Holdout Silver
    Get 5000 points in Holdout.
  • Both Ways, Through Ten Feet of Snow
    Kill a Fleshpound with only knives and pistols.
  • I Think I’m a Clone Now
    Beat Biotics in Co-op.
  • Paris is for Lovers… of Carnage
    Beat Paris in Co-op.
  • Never Go Caving Alone
    Beat Catacombs in Co-op.
  • More Hands Make Light Slaughter
    Beat Farmhouse in Co-op.
  • Up Close and Personal
    Beat a map with only melee attacks.

Bronze

  • Bullets-For-Everyone Time
    Get 5 kills while in Zed Time.
  • Alone in the Dark
    Beat Catacombs in Solo.
  • Better Living Through Mad Science
    Beat Biotics in Solo.
  • Fashion Kills
    Beat Paris in Solo.
  • Gunplay is the Best Play
    Beat a map with only guns.
  • Blood Harvest
    Beat Farmhouse in Solo.
  • Cheap Shot
    Kill a boss in Holdout in 1 shot.
  • Holdout Bronze
    Get 2000 points in Holdout.
  • Just a Flesh Wound
    Completely dismember a Zed.
  • Throw the Grenade, Not the Pin
    Blow yourself up with a grenade.
  • Stop Hitting Yourself
    Dual-wield Zed limbs.
  • Not That Kind of Simulation
    Stroke the axe “5” number of times consecutively
  • It Slices, it Dices, it Flies!
    Kill a Zed at long range with a thrown knife.
  • Big Trouble in Little Zedville
    Kill a Husk with a thrown knife.
  • Bringing a Knife to a Chainsaw Fight
    Kill a Scrake with only knives.
  • You Ain’t Got Time to Bleed
    Revive your partner in co-op.

Killing Floor: Incursion is set to release May 1, 2018 for PlayStation VR.

