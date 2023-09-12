Killing Floor 3 BTS Video Details Reveal Trailers Secrets

After Tripwire Interactive revealed the first trailer for Killing Floor 3 at last month’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, the developer has come back with a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the making of that trailer.

Killing Floor 3 Making a Monster trailer

In the video titled ”Making a Monster”, Tripwire’s Creative Director Bryan Wynia is joined by Neil Huxley and Milan Nikolic from Hydra Studios to discuss the body horror inspirations, creative process, and production of the Killing Floor 3 reveal trailer, setting the terrifying tone for the next chapter in the legendary action/horror Killing Floor franchise.

Making a Monster offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry, craftsmanship, and passion poured into the video, including the design and development of the iconic Fleshpound, just one of the many terrifying Zeds players will face when Killing Floor 3 launches worldwide.

In Killing Floor 3, the year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall.

Killing Floor 3 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but no official release date is currently known.