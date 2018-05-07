Rumors Spread that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release will be a Long Way Off

Final Fantasy VII is hailed as one of the best role-playing games made on the PlayStation 1. It had raised the bar for the RPG “renaissance” and paved the way for other developers to strive into what it had built: a legacy.

Spawning a lot of games, media, and merchandise, FF7 has become such an institution on the industry that Square Enix decided to let players enjoy Cloud’s adventures once more. Final Fantasy VII Remake was announced, and every fan went wild with excitement as they saw Midgar with masterfully rendered graphics.

The problem is that rumors say that Square Enix is massively understaffed for the project, and these are not just baseless ones. They are still continuing to hire staff even though they already announced the title. So what is really happening regarding the remake?

Well, Reddit user Dan_Tsukasa has recently commented on the game’s Reddit page following an interview with FF7’s art director. A post from ResetEra focused on the said Reddit post by Dan.

CyberConnect2, which had recently been working on the remake, has just been taken off the team and all developments for two years had been scrapped. Square has allegedly taken the reins back and had the game been done internally now.

According to Tsukasa:

They don’t have 4 years of work, they have 2. The announcement that square was taking the game away from Cyberconnect2, they didn’t take it away and continue it, they started it again because cyber connect’s work was just so useless and not far enough along, but still far enough along that remaking it was faster than refactoring it… (it wasn’t in a good state at all) I’ll explain it this way. When has a company taking work away from another company ever been a positive sign of things? I know CyberConnects work was unusable, I’ve worked with them before, i know their level. And i know they outsourced to hell and back in order to get things to the point we saw them publicly, and it still wasn’t enough to save them. Core is systems and the like, not usually assets. That said, It could be far along, it depends how much they’re outsourcing and how optimised their workflow is. As the FFXV workflow was super inefficient for a hell of a long time, if thats improved and if they’re doing things modularly like I imagine then its certainly possible they’re far along with the first release.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura said that the FF7 Remake is ahead of Kingdom Hearts 3 in some aspects. He, however, declined to give further statements about the development now that it has been internally housed by Square Enix.

So, how do you think the game is doing so far? Think the release date for part 1 is somewhere close? Even though we already know your answer, we would want to hear your thoughts down below. Also, here are some screenshots for the remake trailer:

[Source: Trusted Reviews]