See How You Can Make Your Own Gundam in This New Gundam Breaker Customization Trailer

Bandai Namco has published the New Gundam Breaker customization gameplay trailer at their Japanese official YouTube channel. Although this video is based on the Japanese version, you don’t need to understand the language to be able to grasp the basic gist of mech customization in this game.

New Gundam Breaker customization features

The main drawing point of New Gundam Breaker is that it lets you design your own Mobile Suit Gunpla kit. This game has a vast selection of Gunpla parts of numerous Mobile Suits from various Gundam series. They are available in two sizes: 1/144 (used in HG/High Grade and RG/Real Grade Gunplas) and 1/100 (used in MG/Master Grade and RE/100 Gunplas). As with past Gundam Breaker games, you can make free combinations of these parts and sizes.

Builders Parts are also returning from Gundam Breaker 3. These are additional parts that can be placed anywhere on your Gunpla. You can even adjust the size and alignment of these extra parts. After that, you can paint the mech to your own liking. While it would take a lot of work to paint Gunpla in real life, this game will let you change the mech’s colors instantly. It even has a number of preset camouflage patterns for you to toy with.

Once you’re done assembling and painting the Gunpla, you can take photos of your own mech in the Gallery mode. You can choose from around 64 preset poses and over 20 background images available, and the mech can also be rotated and slanted to better fit the background. Once satisfied with the positioning, you can finally take screenshots and share your creations with the world!

New Gundam Breaker will be released on June 22, although Japan will get it a day earlier on June 21. If you’re getting interested in building a real Gunpla, there is a limited bundle of New Gundam Breaker that comes with a real-life 1/144 HG Gundam AGE II Magnum model kit. And it will be available in not only Japan but also North America!

[Source: Bandai Namco]