Musynx Releases Three New Full Gameplay Footage for Three New Songs

PM Studios and acttil had announced that three new songs will be added for their upcoming rhythm game, Musynx. Full footage of these songs are available on their YouTube channel. These three songs feature different difficulties, from song patterns for beginner players, up to patterns for people who are more experienced with beat games.

The three new songs are:

Pachelbel’s Canon in D: Easy Mode, 4 Keys, Lv.2, Speed 1.0

Distant Time by Luna Safari: Hard Mode, 6 Keys, Lv.4, Speed 2.0

Far Away by P4koo: Hard Mode, 6 Keys, Lv.8, Speed 4.0

More information about the game down below:

About MUSYNX Originally developed and published as a mobile app, MUSYNX has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and fan feedback from all over the world. PM Studios is now stepping in to help for this Nintendo Switch version to give it an all-new look from the inside out. The game will feature over 90 musical selections at release! Those who played MUSYNX on mobile are sure to have a familiar, yet totally fresh, experience when it releases on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®Vita on June 19, 2018! Key Features Switch up the Music! –Rock out to over 90 tracks on Nintendo Switch, featuring genres like pop, rock, trance, R&B, classical, and more!

Test Your Rhythm! – Simple yet challenging gameplay will put your rhythm to the ultimate test!

Become the Melody Maestro! – Each button press plays part of the song – tapping to the rhythm is the key to a complete musical experience!

How Do You Like Your Music? – Easy, Hard, and even “Inferno” – you have full control over how you want to play!

Pump Up the Artwork! – Each track has a unique artistic presentation to get you amped up along with the music!

Apart from the digital releases, Musynx will get a physical release for the PlayStation systems at a later date, in partnership with Limited Run Games.