Best Buy Ending Gamers Club Unlocked Program

US retailer Best Buy has announced the end of its Gamers Club programs including the popular Gamers Club Unlocked, which offers 20 percent off on video game software among a plethora of other benefits. As reports of the programs’ demise made rounds online, industry insider Wario64 shared a photo of a memo that Best Buy sent its employees, and confirmed that the reports are true.

A note from the retailer reads:

For a variety of reasons, we have decided that our Gamers Club programs will not be accepting new members. This includes both the free Gamers Club and Gamers Club Unlocked (GCU). Current members will continue to receive their benefits and we encourage everyone else to use our “My Best Buy” membership to receive perks, including receiving a $10 reward certificate when pre-ordering select, hot games. This afternoon, POS will stop prompting for enrollment and employees should no longer offer Gamers Club Unlocked to new customers. The Gaming CRW will be updated to reflect this change.

Only thing I can contribute to the Best Buy GCU reports is that ‘GCU is dead’, the memo pictured below was sent out today to employees and is real, current GCU members will get benefits until membership expires but cannot be renewed. RIP GCU pic.twitter.com/T2t2L93wlW — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 18, 2018

This news was met with a lot of disappointment from users who are now scrambling to find alternatives.

