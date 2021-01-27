You might not have been able to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 yet, but here’s your chance to grab limited-edition official PS5 launch merchandise bundle, which includes a dad hat and socks to keep you warm this winter.

As spotted by MP1st and Twitter user Wario64, the bundle is currently discounted by retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, although the price seems to be volatile. At the time of this writing, Best Buy is selling the bundle for $29.99 – $20 off its original price. Amazon’s warehouse seems to have run out of stock but the bundle is available via other sellers on the website.

Other than the hat and socks, the bundle contains 17 oz. stainless steel water bottle and decals. Here’s how Sony describes the merchandise:

Calling all Gamers, the PlayStation Launch Collection Bundle is here! These officially licensed Limited-Edition Bundles from Controller Gear will include a premium quality wool blend Dad Hat, 17 oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle, a pair of knit Crew Socks and set of Tech Decals. Controller Gear understands what gamers—both casual and hardcore—want and need when it comes to coolest branded merchandise. Dust off your current collection and become a part of gaming history when you purchase this amazing Collector’s Set!

Those who simply want to display the items for “shelf appeal,” as Best Buy puts it, will be pleased to note that they come packaged in a collector’s box with a window.

[Source: MP1st, Wario64]