Report: New PS5 Bundle With PS Plus Premium Spotted

A Twitter user who has accurately shared information about PS5 bundles in the past has spotted yet another console bundle with 24 months of PS Plus Premium membership. It’s unclear where the bundle has been spotted and where it’ll be released, but it’s speculated to be coming soon.

PS5 PS Plus Premium bundle might be a great deal for new users

The images shared by @Zuby_Tech only show the disc edition but if previous releases are any indication, digital bundles might also be on the way.

Sony recently revealed that PS Plus Premium is surprisingly more popular than PS Plus Extra despite costing more. Given the data, this bundle certainly makes sense especially at this point in the console’s lifecycle. Depending on its price tag, it may prove to be of excellent value to new users, who will instantly be granted access to hundreds of popular games.

Worth noting that this packaging mentions PS Plus Premium, which is only available in countries where game streaming is currently available. Other regions get PS Plus Deluxe in lieu, so we wonder if this bundle will see a limited release or have a version with Deluxe membership for non-streaming regions.

The images above might not be fake, but we ask our readers to take the tweet with a customary grain of salt until official confirmation.