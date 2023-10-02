Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle Revealed

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to release in just over two weeks, Sony has announced that a Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle will be available when the game launches.

What’s in the new Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle?

The new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle is different from the one that Sony released last month, which featured a uniquely designed PlayStation 5 themed around Spider-Man 2.

This bundle looks like it will feature a standard PlayStation 5 console and digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The bundle will be available on October 20 alongside the official launch of the game. Currently, no official pricing or pre-order details have been made available as of yet.

The New PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle will be available starting Oct 20. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/d2DEhinrsG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 2, 2023

For those looking to customize their PlayStation 5’s, Sony is still offering up console covers themed around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as special, limited edition versions of the DualSense wireless controller themed around Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.