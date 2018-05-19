Ubisoft: The Divison’s End-Game Had Room for Improvement, Sequel Will Be Better

Ubisoft acknowledged in a recent earnings call that The Divison‘s end-game fell short of expectations, and promised that the upcoming sequel will improve upon the original in various aspects.

“We were surprised a little bit by how fast people consumed content on [The Division 1],” said CEO Yves Guillemot. “So we’ve been working with the teams to bring a lot of content at launch and to be ready to continue to supply content a lot during the years that follow the launch.”

Guillemot reiterated that Ubisoft wants people to continue playing the game over a long period of time.

“Very clearly what we call the end-game part was something that [The Division 1] could have improved, and we believe that we’ve got it now,” added CFO Alain Martinez while claiming that Ubisoft has the “right tools to deliver a much better game.”

Rumors have been swirling that The Division developer, Massive Entertainment, has been prototyping battle-royale style games similar to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Although Ubisoft hasn’t commented on any of the reports, CEO Yves Guillemot did recently offer his thoughts on the success of the aforementioned games during the same earnings call. However, he also added that Ubisoft doesn’t want to be a “copy cat.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about The Division 2.

[Source: GameSpot]